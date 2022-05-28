Meghalaya CM to now ride electric car, adds MG ZS EV to his fleet

Celebrities, rich & famous, and influentials of this country are now moving forward to adopt electric mobility. The Chief Minister of Meghalaya - Conrad K Sangma, has followed the bandwagon with the acquisition of a new electric car. It is the MG ZS EV facelift. Finished in the Ferris White shade, the Exclusive trim of the Sangma’s ZS EV gets a special registration plate “0001”. He shared the images of his possession via Instagram post with the caption reading, “Shifting to clean energy use is the future … in Shillong I am using an electric vehicle … and it’s amazing… I urge our citizens to also shift to EVs.. cost approx 20 lakhs .. but lifetime no cost for fuel… huge savings.”

Talking of the MG ZS EV, it is available in two variants - Excite and Exclusive, priced at Rs 22 lakh and Rs 25.88 lakh, respectively. However, the Excite trim is not on sale currently as the brand will start selling it in July this year. Also, the electric SUV is available in multiple colour options, namely Ashnen Silver, Currant Red, and Sable Black.

The MG EV is powered by an electric motor that is capable of pushing out 176 PS and 280 Nm of max output. It sources juice from a 50.3 kWh battery pack, aiding it with a range of 461 km. The charging time for the 50 MG ZS EV stands at 9 hours with the 7.4 kW charger and 60 minutes with the 50 kW CCS charger.

Also, the brand is working on a smaller and more affordable electric vehicle offering that will be priced close to Rs 10 lakh. The mass-market EV is aimed at increasing the adoption of electric vehicles on the lower end of the spectrum.