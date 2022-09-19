Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC bookings commence, ‘Made-in-India’ luxury EV to launch on September 30

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced the commencement of bookings for its ‘Made in India’ luxury EV - the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC. Customers can book their EQS 580 4MATIC starting at an amount of Rs 25 Lakhs. Mercedes-Benz will roll out the EQS 580 4MATIC flagship luxury saloon from its assembly line on September 30. This will be the first-ever luxury EV to rollout of the company’s manufacturing facility in India. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India, will roll out the EQS 580 4MATIC from Mercedes-Benz India plant at Chakan, Pune.

Customers can now book the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC online and by visiting their nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership. The EQS 580 4MATIC will be by far, India’s longest-range EV and will be India’s first ‘Certified locally produced luxury EV’ by ARAI, the certificate for which was received on 29th August 2022, after extensive testing.

Mercedes-Benz will honour existing Mercedes-Benz customers with ‘priority deliveries’. The EQS 580 4MATIC is the world's most aerodynamic production vehicle, with a drag coefficient of just 0.20 and is 5216 mm in length, has 3210 mm wheelbase, 1926 mm wide and 1512 mm tall.

It gets a powerful 107.8 kWh battery pack and 385 kW power with 885 nm torque. Using a fast charger, it can be topped up with upto 300 km of range in mere 15 mins using 200 kWh Ultra-fast DC charger. It gets a Rear axle steering up to 10 degrees.

Inside the cabin, the Mercedes-Benz EQS gets a MBUX Hyperscreen, which is 56-inch, curved screen unit extending from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a glass cover and appear to merge into one.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are privileged that Mercedes-Benz’s first-ever ‘Made in India’ electric vehicle will be rolled out by Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Honourable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. It is a memorable milestone in our ‘Make in India’ journey underlining our production accomplishments. Today we are also commencing the bookings of this flagship EV. Our existing customers will have priority deliveries for the vehicle.”

Schwenk elaborated, “The EQS 580 4MATIC is Mercedes-Benz’s most futuristic ‘Made in India’ offering and promises to push the boundaries in design, technology, luxury, and safety. With the successful debut of the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, there is significant customer interest for the ‘Made in India’ EQS 580 4MATIC, and we are confident this luxury EV will surpass all customers’ expectations and be a game changer in the segment.”