Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic luxury electric car launched at Rs 1.55 crore, gets India's best 857 km range

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC launched in India at a price of Rs 1.55 crore. The luxury EV from the German manufacturer is also the first-ever made-in-India luxury electric sedan, manufactured at the company's plant in Chakan, Pune. The bookings for the luxury EV commenced earlier with a booking amount of Rs 25 lakh. The electric car is also the longest-range EV and is India’s first ‘Certified locally produced luxury EV.’ The claim is backed by the luxury EV ARAI-certified range of 857km, which is the highest in India.

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will stands amongst its peers like Mercedes-Benz EQC and AMG EQS 53 and is the most recent addition to the brand's EV portfolio. Furthermore, the company plans on expanding its electric vehicle portfolio with more such launches in India.

With a drag coefficient of under 0.20, the EQS 580 4MATIC is the world's most aerodynamic production car. It measures 5216 mm in length, 3210 mm in wheelbase, 1926 mm wide, and 1512 mm tall. It comes with a large 107.8 kWh battery pack, 385 kW of power, and 885 nm of torque. It can be topped off with up to 300 km of range with a fast charger in just 15 minutes using a 200 kWh Ultra-quick DC charger. Up to 10 degrees of rear-axle steering is provided. These power stats result in taking the car from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 comes gushing with features like 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. It is currently the largest in-car screen in the world and essentially combines three screens: the driver display, the centre infotainment screen, and the passenger display. The high-end Burmester music system, massaging seats, and ambient lighting are just a few of the additional highlights.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will take centre stage, being the most luxurious and longest-range EV. However, the AMG EQS 53 may have already claimed the title of the most potent and costly Mercedes-Benz India EV, but its more subdued twin could seriously challenge rival flagships like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.