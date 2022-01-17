Mercedes-Benz EV sales grew by 90 percent, car sales drop by 5 percent

In 2021, Mercedes-Benz reported a five percent decline in global sales due to widespread shortages of semiconductors in the automotive industry. In the fourth quarter, sales dropped by 24.7 percent, particularly after the pandemic-hit 2020.

Between January and December 2021, the German maker sold 20,93,496 vehicles, a 70,691-unit decline from the pandemic-riddled year before. With 2,27,458 plug-in vehicles sold, plug-in vehicle sales increased 69.3 percent and the majority (97.3 percent) were pure-electric vehicles.

Also reporting positive results were Mercedes' luxury, performance, and off-road brands. Britta Seeger, board member for marketing and sales of Mercedes-Benz said, “In a challenging year, Maybach, AMG and G-Class vehicles posted new records.”

Maybach sold 15,730 models, mostly in China, where almost 900 units of its ultra-luxury version of the S-Class were delivered every month. Meanwhile, AMG sales surged by 16.7 percent to 1,45,979 units, while sales of the ultra-rugged G-Class SUV exceeded 41,174 units.

Since EQS was launched in August last year, Mercedes-Benz has received 16,370 orders. Due to the firm's increasing electrified and electric car line-up, it expects to continue to see a decline in emissions.

Seeger said, “Mercedes-Benz is making every effort to ensure that surging customer orders can be fulfilled as soon as possible.” He also added, “The date when a customer placed an order is taken into consideration when scarce chips are allocated for vehicle production. The semiconductor supply situation remains volatile and the shortage is expected to impact the upcoming quarters in terms of production and sales.”

Mercedes-Benz's Indian arm led the luxury car market with 11,242 cars sold in 2021, edging out other luxury car manufacturers.

