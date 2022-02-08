MG ZS EV facelift unveiled ahead of India launch, see pics

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a completely revised version of its ZS EV pure electric SUV soon. The company has released photos of the upcoming vehicle. There's been no announcement yet about its launch date, but we anticipate it will happen either this month or in early March 2022. While the SUV has received some cosmetic updates, some of its features have benefited from its ICE counterpart, the MG Astor, which was launched last month.

A significant revision has been made to the 2022 MG ZS EV's front fascia. As opposed to the outgoing model's shiny chrome grille, the updated version comes with a face with body-coloured panels and different alloy wheels. Other cosmetic updates include sleek LED projector headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lights, revised front bumper, black side body cladding, and a revised rear bumper. However, the tailgate appears to be the same as the outgoing model.

In terms of interior changes, the new MG ZS EV will have an updated instrument cluster and infotainment system. With the exception of a few minor changes, the cabin of the MG ZS EV appears similar to the current model.

Read also: Crayon Motors launches e-scooter Snow+, prices start at Rs 64,000

MG hasn't disclosed any details about the electric drivetrain of the new ZS EV, but the existing model is powered by a 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery pack and develops 141 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. According to MG, the electric SUV has a range of up to 419 km when fully charged.

MG has already announced prices for the new ZS EV in the UK are 28,190 pounds (Rs 28.48 lakh) and are available in six different trim options. When it launches in 2022, the MG ZS EV will compete with Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Source

Live TV

#mute