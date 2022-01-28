Mumbai to get iconic double-decker bus in electric avatar: Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai will get its back iconic double-decker buses, electric motors instead of combustion engines will power these buses. Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray told that Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) would get 900 AC electric double-decker buses for Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Minister said that he and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses. "The BEST double-decker, now electric! Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and I have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses," he said in a tweet.

He further said that the aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases capacity. "While doing so, the BEST is procuring 900 of them, fully electric and emission-free. As we increase our BEST fleet, ultimately to 10,000 electric/clean alternate fuel buses, our aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases our capacity," he said.

Read also: BYD delivers first batch of 30 E6 electric MPVs in India

Besides Mumbai, Aditya said, he has requested municipal commissioners of other cities who are procuring electric buses to also add double-decker electric buses into their fleets on busy routes.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute