Audi

New Audi A6 Avant E-Tron EV with 700 km battery range revealed

Audi has revealed the looks of the new A6 Avant E-Tron, a new addition to the German carmaker's electric vehicle model line-up.

Image for representation

Audi has recently brought their concept electric car A6 Avant E-Tron out of the shadows. The new electric car is supposed to target the luxury electric car segment once in production. The new electric vehicle is a major new addition to the car makers' model line-up.

Earlier the carmaker had unveiled the Audi A6 E-Tron concept, which was supposed to give a driving range of 643 km per charge. Now, they have brought forth the A6 Avant E-Tron concept, revealing a bit of what the car will look like.

The company has revealed the looks of the car accentuating the long body with a lengthy roof and long front overhang. It gets a single-frame grille complemented by flat headlight bezels. It also gets air intakes to cool down the breaks and powertrain.

The new A6 Avant E-Tron has a front end resembling the other E-Tron models. It is supposed to have a body plate with the signature hexagonal front grille. The front grille is complemented by Matrix LED headlights and taillights.

The powertrain of the new electric Audi is be powered by a 100 kWh battery pack working with an electric motor to give a driving range of around 700 km on one charge. It can be charged with a 270kW power source to give a range of 300 km in 10 minutes.

The new electric car from the German automaker is meant to be launched in the EU and the US. There is a very good chance for the Wagon-shaped car to not be able to navigate its way in the Indian market.

Audi, A6 Avant E-Tron, Audi EV, electric vehicle
