Tata Power

Tata Power partners Battery Smart to install EV charging stations in North Delhi

With EV adoption picking up pace in India, this collaboration marks an essential step in both Tata Power and Battery Smart's commitment towards spearheading the country’s transition to electric mobility.

Tata Power partners Battery Smart to install EV charging stations in North Delhi
Image for representation

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, one of India's top power distribution companies, announced a partnership with Battery Smart, a battery-swapping network for electric vehicles (EVs), to open Swap Stations for 2 and 3 wheelers across North Delhi in 2022.

With EV adoption increasing in India, this partnership is a critical step in both firms' commitment to the country's transition to electric mobility by expanding access to conveniently positioned charging stations.

Battery Smart will be able to install more high-capacity Swap Stations at important locations to accommodate the burgeoning electric two- and three-wheeler market because of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited's vast power capacity and extensive infrastructure. At Azadpur, one of the busiest marketplaces in the capital, the first swap station is up and running.

Also read: TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect launched at Rs 80,973; gets Voice Assist feature

By creating a vast network of Swap Points across Delhi, Battery Smart and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited are supporting the capital’s ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign via affordable, low-cost electric 2 and 3-wheelers that can swap batteries within minutes, to get limitless range for its drivers and support the growing eco-friendly economy.

Commenting on the partnership, Dwijadas Basak, Chief Commercial, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, said “Our partnership with Battery Smart strengthens our resolve to enable India’s EV revolution. This partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi by making swapping stations accessible to customers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling. We look forward to working together to achieve our collective goal of moving towards clean mobility.”

Speaking on occasion, Battery Smart’s Co-Founder, Siddharth Sikka, said, “We are extremely excited to work with Tata Power Delhi to continue accelerating EV adoption in India. This is a significant milestone for us as we have been growing at 10X since last July, and this association will provide us access to existing infrastructure and power requirements to scale our business further.”

Tata PowerBattery SmartEVDelhi
