New MG ZS EV Launched in India LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Range and more

7 March 2022, 12:44 PM
Read the full launch story of MG ZS EV here - https://zeenews.india.com/electric-vehicles/new-mg-zs-ev-with-461-km-bat...
7 March 2022, 12:16 PM
Here's the pricing of the MG ZS EV -
MG ZX EV EXCITE - Rs 21.99 Lakh
MG ZS EV EXCLUSIVE - Rs 25.88 Lakh
7 March 2022, 12:12 PM
Here's a look at the MG ZS EV ecosystem
7 March 2022, 12:10 PM
New MG ZS EV will have battery charging in 5 ways -
7 March 2022, 12:10 PM
With digital Bluetooth key, drivers can now drive without a physical key, while the i-SMART app can unlock doors and control air conditioning remotely.
7 March 2022, 12:09 PM
New MG ZS EV gets 50.3 kWh battery with India-best 461 km battery range
7 March 2022, 11:59 AM
Here's the first look of the new MG ZS EV
7 March 2022, 11:50 AM
MG has partnered with following brands to offer in-car services via new iSmart infotainment system -
MapMyIndia - Using advanced 4D maps, driver can receive live traffic updates and navigation
Park+ - Allows owners to pre-book and prepay parking slots before they arrive at their destinations
JioSaavn - Streaming music and podcast service
Shortpedia - Read and listen to the latest news in English and Hindi
7 March 2022, 11:37 AM
MG Motor India has confirmed that the new MG ZS EV will get the latest i-Smart technology with 75 connected features
7 March 2022, 11:25 AM
You can watch the live launch of the new MG ZS EV here -
In the last two years, ZS EV owners have saved ~70 lac kg of CO2, equivalent to planting 42000 trees.
We are now poised to create a bigger impact.
Witness this change with the launch of The All New ZS EV – India’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV. https://t.co/JvDl351weC
— Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) March 6, 2022
7 March 2022, 10:38 AM
MG Motor India says they are focusing on CASE to penetrate the India's growing Automotive Market
C - Connected Vehicles
A - Autonomous Vehicles
S - Shared Mobility
E - Electric Vehicles
7 March 2022, 10:24 AM
MG Motor India entered India in H2 2019 with Hector premium SUV and took a huge gamble to launch an EV as its second launch in the country which is at nascent stage as far as EVs are concerned.
7 March 2022, 10:22 AM
MG Motor India, the Brit-Sino brand is all set to launch the new MG ZS EV in India today (March 6).