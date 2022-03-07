हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New MG ZS EV Launched in India LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Range and more

In contrast to the current MG ZS EV, the new model gets a bigger battery, which offers longer range at 461 km, more than the 419 km currently claimed.

By Arjit Garg | Last Updated: Monday, March 7, 2022 - 12:49
Comments |
New MG ZS EV

MG Motor India has launched the New MG ZS EV electric SUV in India today (March 7). Ahead of its launch, the Brit-Chinese brand has revealed photos and features of the upcoming vehicle. The SUV will receive cosmetic updates and some of its features will be borrowed from its ICE counterpart, the MG Astor, which was launched recently. MG hasn't disclosed any details about the electric drivetrain of the new ZS EV, but the existing model is powered by a 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery pack and develops 141 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. According to MG, the electric SUV has a range of up to 419 km when fully charged.

MG has already announced prices for the new ZS EV in the UK which starts at 28,190 pounds (Rs 28.48 lakh) and is available in six different trim options. When it launches in 2022, the MG ZS EV will compete with Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

7 March 2022, 12:44 PM

Read the full launch story of MG ZS EV here - https://zeenews.india.com/electric-vehicles/new-mg-zs-ev-with-461-km-bat...

7 March 2022, 12:16 PM

Here's the pricing of the MG ZS EV - 

MG ZX EV EXCITE - Rs 21.99 Lakh

MG ZS EV EXCLUSIVE - Rs 25.88 Lakh 

7 March 2022, 12:12 PM

Here's a look at the MG ZS EV ecosystem

7 March 2022, 12:10 PM

New MG ZS EV will have battery charging in 5 ways - 

7 March 2022, 12:10 PM

With digital Bluetooth key, drivers can now drive without a physical key, while the i-SMART app can unlock doors and control air conditioning remotely. 

7 March 2022, 12:09 PM

New MG ZS EV gets 50.3 kWh battery with India-best 461 km battery range 

7 March 2022, 11:59 AM

Here's the first look of the new MG ZS EV

7 March 2022, 11:50 AM

MG has partnered with following brands to offer in-car services via new iSmart infotainment system -

MapMyIndia - Using advanced 4D maps, driver can receive live traffic updates and navigation

Park+ - Allows owners to pre-book and prepay parking slots before they arrive at their destinations

JioSaavn - Streaming music and podcast service

Shortpedia - Read and listen to the latest news in English and Hindi 

7 March 2022, 11:37 AM

MG Motor India has confirmed that the new MG ZS EV will get the latest i-Smart technology with 75 connected features

7 March 2022, 11:25 AM

You can watch the live launch of the new MG ZS EV here - 

7 March 2022, 10:38 AM

MG Motor India says they are focusing on CASE to penetrate the India's growing Automotive Market

C - Connected Vehicles

A - Autonomous Vehicles

S - Shared Mobility

E - Electric Vehicles

7 March 2022, 10:24 AM

MG Motor India entered India in H2 2019 with Hector premium SUV and took a huge gamble to launch an EV as its second launch in the country which is at nascent stage as far as EVs are concerned.

7 March 2022, 10:22 AM

MG Motor India, the Brit-Sino brand is all set to launch the new MG ZS EV in India today (March 6). 

