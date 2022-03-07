New MG ZS EV Launched in India LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Range and more

MG Motor India has launched the New MG ZS EV electric SUV in India today (March 7). Ahead of its launch, the Brit-Chinese brand has revealed photos and features of the upcoming vehicle. The SUV will receive cosmetic updates and some of its features will be borrowed from its ICE counterpart, the MG Astor, which was launched recently. MG hasn't disclosed any details about the electric drivetrain of the new ZS EV, but the existing model is powered by a 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery pack and develops 141 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. According to MG, the electric SUV has a range of up to 419 km when fully charged.

MG has already announced prices for the new ZS EV in the UK which starts at 28,190 pounds (Rs 28.48 lakh) and is available in six different trim options. When it launches in 2022, the MG ZS EV will compete with Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.