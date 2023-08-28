New Ola S1 Electric Scooter Range Bags Over 75,000 Bookings Within 2 Weeks From Launch

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest electric vehicle companies, has expanded its product portfolio to 5 scooters ranging from Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh. The refreshed and expanded S1 lineup has received a phenomenal response from customers, clocking more than 75,000 bookings within two weeks of the launch. Ola spokesperson said, “We are thrilled with the response our new S1 lineup has received. We are working with speed and a clear vision to support the country’s leadership in electrification. With our refreshed lineup of scooters including the S1 Pro, S1 X portfolio and our recently launched S1 Air, there is absolutely no reason to buy an ICE product anymore.”

Ola S1X

As part of its flagship annual launch day on Independence Day, Ola Electric introduced its ICE-killer product S1X in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (2kWh), and S1 X (3kWh) - to suit the needs of all types of riders with different requirements. Both the S1 X+ and S1 X (3kWh) come with a powerful 6kW motor, a 3kWh battery that gives a range of 151 km, and a top speed of 90 km/h. The S1 X (2kWh) also comes with a powerful 6kW motor, a 2kWh battery that gives the scooter a range of 91 km and a top speed of 85 km/h.

The S1 X+ is available to purchase at INR 109,999 and the deliveries begin next month. Pre-reservation window of the S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs 999 only. With their deliveries to begin in December, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an attractive price of Rs 99,999, and Rs 89,999.

All-New Ola S1 Pro

During the event, Ola Electric also showcased its second-generation S1 Pro built on a newer and more integrated platform. Priced at Rs 1,48 lakh, the Gen-2 S1 Pro now sports a twin-fork telescopic front suspension and flat floorboard besides offering an enhanced range of 195 km and the industry best top speed of 120 km/h. Purchase window for S1 Pro Gen 2 is now open while deliveries begin mid-September.