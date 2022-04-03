Not Nexon EV, Tata Motors to reveal a new electric SUV concept on April 6

Tata Motors is working on a new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which will slot in between the Nexon and the Harrier in the brand's portfolio. On April 6th, it seems that this forthcoming SUV will be shown as an electric concept vehicle by the local carmaker. There are some hints in the new teaser film for this next electric concept car concerning the outside appearance.

The new electric SUV idea hasn't been given much of a peek in the latest teaser. It provides a peek of the front, which has LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) that extend across the width of the bonnet crease, through the side, and into the ORVMs. The primary headlights are located on the bumper of the vehicle. The headlight unit is housed in a triangle-shaped casing.

The grey machine-cut alloy wheels are also seen in the teaser. Tata and EV logos are emblazoned on the vehicle's backside. With its curved back windshield and sleek roof-mounted spoiler seen in the teaser, it is fascinating.

Read also: Top 5 upcoming premium bikes to launch in India in 2022- Royal Enfield, KTM and more

The X1 platform that supports the Nexon will be used for this model. The back doors will be longer, the roof will be tapered, and the whole back end will be redesigned with a longer overhang. The wheelbase is expected to rise by around 50 millimetres. It is projected to be around 4.3 metres long.

Embrace what lies beyond the unknown and #DiscoverDifferent Watch Our Brand-New Electric SUV Concept on 06.04.2022 at 12PM IST Know more: https://t.co/9509vNm7Q9#EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/vTVWpXUM9E — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) April 2, 2022

A 40kWh battery pack and 400km range had previously been rumoured for the upcoming Tata Coupe SUV. The SUV will also be available with fuel-efficient, turbo-charged petrol and diesel engines.

As part of the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors unveiled its Sierra EV concept car. Like the Sierra, the new teaser has a few design cues. The Sierra EV concept's LED daytime running lights and front headlamps are reminiscent of each other.

Live TV

#mute