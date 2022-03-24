हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trouve Motor

Trouve Motor to launch electric hyper-sports bike with top speed of 200 kmph

Trouve Motor is set to launch its new electric hyper-sports superbike, before the launch the company has revealed that the bike will be capable of going up to a speed of 200 kmph.

Trouve Motor to launch electric hyper-sports bike with top speed of 200 kmph
Image for representation

Trouve Motor, a business based out of IIT Delhi, teased the release of its next electric hyper-sports superbike. The superbike is claimed to have a top speed of 200 kmph and is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds.

Trouve Motor has mentioned that the superbike will be an all-electric powertrain that combines a liquid-cooled AC induction motor generating 40 kW power. The bike will also get many features with a modern touch like a laser lighting package, LED advanced infotainment display, 360 Camera, TFT touch screen display.

Powered by an AI-enabled system, will also have connected features, GPS navigation, real-time vehicle diagnostic. It gets hardware like Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspension, and many more patented technologies first to be seen in the two-wheeler segment across the globe.

Also read: Hertz adds Tesla Model Y electric SUV in global rental vehicles fleet

Trouve will officially launch its first bike and start pre-booking at the beginning of the second half of 2022. 

Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor, said, “We are excited to reveal the launch of our latest superbike. We are confident that our products will cater to our moto the future of electric vehicles, and it will transform the way consumers ride bikes and revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment forever. It comes equipped with exceptional new-age mobility features that will not only make bike riding more comfortable but also tech-savvy and digital-first like never before.”

Trouve Motors claims to have five more models in the pipeline, including classic, cafe racer, Naked Street Bike, Enduro and Scrambler. These upcoming bikes are being designed and developed at Trouve’s R&D centre in IIT Delhi and its facility in Bangalore.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Trouve Motorsports bikeelectric motorcycleelectric vehicle
Next
Story

Third party motor vehicle insurance to not increase from April 1: Report

Must Watch

PT12M54S

NATO may take a big decision on Russia-Ukraine war