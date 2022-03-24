Trouve Motor to launch electric hyper-sports bike with top speed of 200 kmph

Trouve Motor, a business based out of IIT Delhi, teased the release of its next electric hyper-sports superbike. The superbike is claimed to have a top speed of 200 kmph and is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds.

Trouve Motor has mentioned that the superbike will be an all-electric powertrain that combines a liquid-cooled AC induction motor generating 40 kW power. The bike will also get many features with a modern touch like a laser lighting package, LED advanced infotainment display, 360 Camera, TFT touch screen display.

Powered by an AI-enabled system, will also have connected features, GPS navigation, real-time vehicle diagnostic. It gets hardware like Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspension, and many more patented technologies first to be seen in the two-wheeler segment across the globe.

Trouve will officially launch its first bike and start pre-booking at the beginning of the second half of 2022.

Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor, said, “We are excited to reveal the launch of our latest superbike. We are confident that our products will cater to our moto the future of electric vehicles, and it will transform the way consumers ride bikes and revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment forever. It comes equipped with exceptional new-age mobility features that will not only make bike riding more comfortable but also tech-savvy and digital-first like never before.”

Trouve Motors claims to have five more models in the pipeline, including classic, cafe racer, Naked Street Bike, Enduro and Scrambler. These upcoming bikes are being designed and developed at Trouve’s R&D centre in IIT Delhi and its facility in Bangalore.

