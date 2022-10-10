Okinawa Okhi-90 First Ride Review: Game changer in electric scooter market

Okinawa is a well-known name in the Indian electric 2-wheeler market. Well, the brand is managing to score big numbers on the sales tally, but it has kept away from the premium electric scooter space. Not anymore, it says. With the introduction of its newest and tackiest scooter - Okinawa Okhi-90, the company is now eyeing a new segment in the market, wherein products like the Ather 450X, Ola S1, and TVS iQube sit. However, the question that the masses need an answer to is, if the Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter is worth its price tag of Rs 1.121 lakh. Interestingly, Okinawa is making tall claims about its newest kid on the block, so let’s find the same out in this review.

Okinawa Okhi-90 Review - Design

The Okinawa Okhi-90 is a very distinctive-looking scooter, and one of the main reasons for this is its 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels. Yes, they are the largest ever seen on an electric scooter in the Indian market. Its front face features a pair of slim LED blinkers and LED DRLs. Along with that, there’s a circular LED headlamp. And these elements make the scooter look smart.

Move over to the sides, it gets slim side panels and tastefully-designed footrests. Over to the rear, all-LED tail lamps make Okinawa stand out from the crowd. But the fit and finish levels could've been better for greater durability and for the long-lasting life of the scooter.

Okinawa Okhi-90 Review - Features

The Okinawa Okhi-90 is loaded to the brim. The electric scooter gets a key fob that lets you lock and unlock the scooter with a press of a button. And the feature list doesn’t come to an end just here. An all-digital instrument console is offered on the Okhi-90.

The cluster is configurable and upgradable to a multi-colour LCD that is IoT-enabled. The setup lets you keep a track of the vehicle's stats and its location. Apart from that, with the mobile application, the scooter can be geofenced as well.

Okinawa Okhi-90 Review - Performance

With a 3.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers the 3.8 kW motor, Okinawa Okhi-90 has quite some numbers on its side. Also, both of these pieces of equipment sit right in the centre. Coupled with a wheelbase of 1,520 mm, this scooter feels planted for sure. Thanks to a low centre of gravity. Therefore, switching lanes and negotiating through tight traffic is not a hassle at all. Taking into consideration its 16-inch wheels with a 100-section tyre on the front and a 120-section tyre on the rear, you’ll never run out of grip and confidence.

Talking of suspension, right-side-up telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear are what the Okhi-90 gets. The setup is tuned on the stiffer side, and we wish there was some more compression and dampening on offer. Nevertheless, the stiffer suspension aids you with a lot of flickability. The brakes are good too because you get disc brakes on both ends, and they work in tandem to avoid any heart-in-the-mouth moment.

The motor is a very strong aspect of the Okinawa Okhi-90 and the scooter has two riding modes - Eco and Sport. In the sport mode, this scooter can do speeds northwards of 80 kmph, whereas, in the eco mode, speeds are largely restricted to the range of 40 kmph. On-off throttle transitions are great as well. Well, Okinawa is claiming 160 km in eco mode, whereas, in the sport mode, it would deliver somewhere around 100 km. And in our test conditions, this claim stood tall for the most part.

Okinawa Okhi-90 Review - Verdict

Priced at Rs. 1.21 lakh, the Okinawa Okhi-90 is a very neatly-priced offering and considering it has a claimed range of 160 km, it is on par with its competitors. Although, the fit and finish levels could’ve been better, but the scooter has a lot of performance on offer. Moreover, it is a feature-loaded electric scooter and seeks a lot of attention with its rather distinctive design. With all that said, the Okinawa Okhi-90 will certainly fit your bill if you need an electric scooter with enough road presence, features, and performance. However, you will have to miss out on impeccable fit and finish levels.