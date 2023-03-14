Okinawa Reaches 2.5 Lakh Units Production Mark, Only EV Maker To Achieve This Milestone

Okinawa was one of the early entrants in the electric 2-wheeler market in India. The brand is performing well and has topped the sales tally multiple times. Furthermore, the brand has now successfully rolled out its 2,50,000th unit from its Rajasthan-based manufacturing unit. The production unit rolled out the Praise Pro as the 2,50,000th unit of the brand. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is also claiming to achieve the one million sales milestone by the year 2025.

Speaking on achieving the milestone, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “We are truly overwhelmed and would like to thank our customers & other stakeholders for believing in us and firming Okinawa’s position in the market as a leading electric two-wheeler brand in the country. The 2.5 lakh milestone is a strong testament to the quality of our robust product portfolio and a representation of our unwavering commitment to achieving a sustainable future and meeting the demand of our customers.”

Also read - Hyundai Verna Available At Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh; Aura, Nios Get Upto Rs 33,000 Off

He added, “As the industry pioneer and a responsible corporate, our emphasis is on faster adoption of electric mobility in India with best-in-class products, and cutting-edge technologies. With sustainable mobility at the core of our value proposition, our aim is to establish a benchmark in reliability and quality standards that would augment our customers' experience by several notches. This accomplishment marks a stepping stone to many more accolades as we move forward in our journey. With a strong pipeline of new products planned to be launched in India very soon, we aim to achieve the magical number of One Million milestone by 2025.”

After starting operations in the year 2015, after 8 years, the brand has achieved this fate. Although the first product of the brand - Okinawa Ridge, was launched in the year 2017. Now, the brand has a wider portfolio, which will soon see an addition of an electric cruiser motorcycle. Also, the brand boasts of over 540 sales-service touchpoints across the country.