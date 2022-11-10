Ola Electric bike to launch soon in India? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hints on Twitter

Ola Electric will manufacture an electric bike; Ola's Group President revealed the information in an exclusive interview with Zee Mobility. Now, Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has also hinted towards the same. The founder of an electric vehicle manufacturing company posted on Twitter hinting towards a probable launch of an electric bike. Moreover, the CEO aimed to check public interest in various bike types through a poll he held on the micro-blogging site. These hints point toward the company's entry into previously uncharted territory.

Bhavish Aggarwal posted the question on Twitter, saying, "What bike type do you like?" The question gave the consumers four choices, namely, sports bikes, cruisers, adventure bikes, and cafe racers.

Meanwhile, the company launched its most affordable electric scooter recently in the form of the Ola S1 Air. Simultaneously the company is also preparing to launch Ola Electric car in the Indian market. The company has teased the car several times, revealing the details of the design. The renderings of the car show a smooth and sleek -aerodynamic body design for the new electric vehicle.

Building some !! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 10, 2022

Although the design of the electric car varies in different teasers, which forces us to conclude that the design of the car still needs to be finalised, it is to be noted that the company still has time for the research and development of the vehicle as they plan on launching the vehicle by December 2024.

Currently, Ola Electric is the country's top manufacturer of electric scooters. The S1 and S1 Pro, which made their debuts in August of last year, as well as the S1 Air, which just made its debut, make up Ola's EV portfolio. With the launch of these projects, like the electric bike and car, the manufacturer will expand its portfolio and will be able to increase its market share even more by attracting customers from new segments.