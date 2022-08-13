NewsElectric Vehicles
TESLA

Elon Musk responds to Ford CEO Tim Farley's dig regarding Tesla Cybertruck, says THIS

Ford CEO Tim Farley took a dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the delayed Tesla Cybertruck first announced in 2019 is to enter production in 2023, reports IANS.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tesla Cybertruck was first announced in 2019
  • Ford F-150 Lightning is currently the bestselling electric truck in the market
  • Tesla is one of the main rivals of Ford in electric truck market

Trending Photos

Elon Musk responds to Ford CEO Tim Farley's dig regarding Tesla Cybertruck, says THIS

Elon Musk responded with a lighthearted retort when Ford CEO Jim Farley poked fun at him with a joke about a pickup vehicle. It should be noted that Farley previously compared Ford's plug-in pickup, the F-150 Lightning, with Tesla's long-delayed Cybertruck while announcing a large investment in solar energy.

Meanwhile, replying to an account on the microblogging platform Twitter on the matter, Musk wrote: "Thanks, but I already have one."

This week, after touting the company`s move to more sustainable sources, Farley made a quick jab at his main rival in the EV space, whom he has praised for helping spur the industry toward electric vehicles.

"We are really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few...," he was quoted as saying. "Take that, Elon Musk," he added.

Also read:‘Take that, Elon Musk’: Ford CEO takes a jibe at Tesla boss over EV pick-up truck

First announced in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck was initially supposed to go into production in 2021, but Musk has said that it will now kick off in mid-2023. Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning is currently the bestselling electric truck in the market, outselling the only other two entrants, the Rivian R1T, and GMC Hummer EV. Farley`s comment was likely intended as a light-hearted dig at Musk, who has also used the Ford F-150 as a benchmark by which to measure the Cybertruck`s power and performance.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed creating a new social media network while engaged in a heated legal battle with Twitter. Fair enough, Musk has already made a similar suggestion. Musk responded, "giving a serious thought," when asked earlier in March by a fan if he would consider creating a social networking platform with an open algorithm. He proposed spending $44 billion on Twitter a few weeks later, but he has since altered his mind.

With inputs from IANS

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022