Elon Musk responded with a lighthearted retort when Ford CEO Jim Farley poked fun at him with a joke about a pickup vehicle. It should be noted that Farley previously compared Ford's plug-in pickup, the F-150 Lightning, with Tesla's long-delayed Cybertruck while announcing a large investment in solar energy.

Meanwhile, replying to an account on the microblogging platform Twitter on the matter, Musk wrote: "Thanks, but I already have one."

This week, after touting the company`s move to more sustainable sources, Farley made a quick jab at his main rival in the EV space, whom he has praised for helping spur the industry toward electric vehicles.

"We are really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few...," he was quoted as saying. "Take that, Elon Musk," he added.

First announced in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck was initially supposed to go into production in 2021, but Musk has said that it will now kick off in mid-2023. Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning is currently the bestselling electric truck in the market, outselling the only other two entrants, the Rivian R1T, and GMC Hummer EV. Farley`s comment was likely intended as a light-hearted dig at Musk, who has also used the Ford F-150 as a benchmark by which to measure the Cybertruck`s power and performance.

With inputs from IANS