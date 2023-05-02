topStoriesenglish2601928
Ola Electric Clocks Sales Of Over 30,000 Units In April, Becomes Largest EV Maker In India

Ola Electric sold over 30,000 units in April, its highest-ever monthly sales, making it the number one EV maker in the country for 8th consecutive months.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicle company, has wrested 40 per cent of the EV scooter market, as it announced its sales figures for the month of April, 2023. Riding on its highest-ever monthly sales in April, selling over 30,000 units, Ola also secured the number one position on the sales for 8th consecutive months. Ola Electric outnumbered electric scooter sales of Hero Electric, Ather, Okinawa among other scooter makers to become the largest EV maker in India, overall. Ola sells S1, S1 Air and S1 Pro electric scooters in India. 

Ola Electric started with online retailing of the scooters, but is now actively augmenting its offline presence through the establishment of numerous Ola Experience Centers (ECs) throughout India to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The company is on the verge of launching its 500th store soon and aims to double this figure to 1,000 by August.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “The End of ICE Age is here. The customer of today wants world class EV products. To accelerate this momentum even further, we will continue to expand aggressively on the product front as well as ramp up our D2C network, to cater to this demand.”

The Ola Electric Scooters are made at the brand's Olafactory in Tamil Nadu, while the corporate HQ is based out of Bengaluru. The brand was started by Bhavish Aggarwal, who is the founder and CEO of the Ola and Ola Electric.  

 

