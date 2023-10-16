Ola Electric Commence Deliveries Of S1 Pro Gen-2 Ahead Of Festive Season

Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicle company, has started deliveries of the all-new S1 Pro Gen 2. Built on the superior Gen-2 platform, the new S1 Pro has undergone an engineering overhaul, elevating the riding experience and setting a benchmark for exceptional performance. The deliveries of S1 Pro Gen 2 have started in more than 100 cities with other markets to follow soon. Priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, the S1 Pro Gen 2 features a host of changes over the model it replaces.

The Gen-2 S1 Pro features a newly designed battery pack, powertrain, and electrical & electronic system, a reimagined frame and suspension, and a powerful mid-drive motor with 11kW peak power. These structural enhancements have reduced the weight of the S1 Pro by 6 kg, resulting in an extended range of 195 km and an industry-leading top speed of 120 km/h. Additionally, the S1 Pro Gen 2 accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, making it the fastest electric scooter available in the Indian market.

Commenting on this, Ola spokesperson said, “We are extremely delighted to start the deliveries of our flagship scooter S1 Pro Gen 2. With the best specs, cutting-edge technology, the new S1 Pro is one of the most advanced scooters in the country. Building on the success of the S1 Pro Gen 1, we are confident that the S1 Pro Gen 2 will play a pivotal role in accelerating #EndICEAge in the segment.”

The S1 Pro Gen 2 also now features a flat floorboard and twin-fork setup at the front and monoshock suspension at the rear to further enhance the ride quality. Available in five different colors (Jet Black, Matt White, Stellar, Midnight Blue, and Amethyst), the scooter offers an impressive 34-litre boot space and stronger grab rails.