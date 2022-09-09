Ola Electric gives a sneak peek to its first car on Word EV Day 2022- Watch video

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has released a video giving the audience a glimpse into the making of the Ola Electric car. Aggarwal chose the occasion of World EV Day to show the audience how they are working on the car that is scheduled to be launched in the Indian market in 2024. The video gives the audience insight into what efforts the team is making in designing the first car of the company. Specifically, the video shared on Twitter shows the designing process of the car and its multiple stages.

The video starts by showing the preliminary stage of designing the Ola car on the computer and moves on to show the clay design of the electric car. The video even shows a designer placing the Ola logo on the clay model of the car. Moreover, it gives an idea of what the company's first car will look like. If one uses his imagination to a length, it is possible to see the red car shown in the teaser earlier in the face of the clay model.

Taking #EndICEAge to the next level. This World EV day, sharing a glimpse of the future. 2024 not to far pic.twitter.com/lEdorRbKh6 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 9, 2022

The clay models show what the front fascia of the Ola Electric car will look like with a slightly extended front end. The face of the model also has three black lines. Moreover, the side profile shows smooth curves and a similar roof design complementing the body. Taking a closer look, Ola seems to be profoundly working on the car's aerodynamics.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared the video with the caption saying, "Taking #EndICEAge to the next level. This World EV day, sharing a glimpse of the future. 2024 not to far." This is the first time after the announcement on 15 August that the company's CEO has shared a glimpse of the development of the car.

Based on the information revealed earlier, the Ola Electric car will have a quick power delivery system taking the car from 0-100 kmph in four seconds. As mentioned earlier, it will have an aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 cdr. Similarly, the car is supposed to have a range of over 500 km on a single charge.