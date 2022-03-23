हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ceat

CEAT launches unique tyres in India, coloured tread tells wear and tear

The new CEAT’s design makes it obvious that the tyre has reached the end of its life, and needs replacement, thus reducing potential accidents caused due to the absence of tyre grip.

Image for representation

Tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd. has announced the release of its new Color Tread Wear Indicator tyres. The unique solution, which is also a first for CEAT in the industry, improves consumer safety by alerting the user when it's time to change tyres.

A yellow strip is embedded within the tread portion of the tyre, which is not visible in a new tyre. Over time, as the tyre wears off, this yellow strip starts appearing, indicating that it’s time to change the tyre.

The new design makes it obvious that the tyre has reached the end of its life, and needs replacement, thus reducing potential accidents caused due to the absence of tyre grip. These tyres are available in two sizes: 205/65 R15 Milaze X3 for the Toyota Innova and 205/65 R16 Milaze X3 for the Innova Crysta.

Talking about the Colour TWI technology,  Ankur Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, "CEAT continues to resonate with its purpose of ‘Making Mobility Safer & Smarter, everyday for our customers. Consumer insight studies revealed that most of the users are not aware of when to change the tyres. Driving worn-out tyres could be unsafe for them and everyone around on the roads. We have come up with an innovative product with Colour Tread Wear Indicator technology with an aim to make our customers aware of the time to change tyres for safety."

