Ola Electric Sets Up Largest Electric Scooter Retail Network In India, Opens 500th Store

Ola Electric, today announced the opening of its 500th Experience Centre (EC) in Srinagar District of Jammu & Kashmir, as part of its strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence across the length and breadth of the country. With presence in close to 300 cities, Ola has been actively launching ECs all over India, building the largest D2C retail network in the country’s automotive industry in under eight months since inaugurating its very first EC in Pune last year.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “With the inauguration of our 500th store in India, we take immense pride in accomplishing our objective of establishing a comprehensive presence across the entire nation through our direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach. This remarkable milestone serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to making electric mobility accessible and convenient for everyone. At Ola Electric, we remain resolute in our commitment to spearheading the transition towards a cleaner and sustainable future for India."

Also read: Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Recalls Over 1.1 Million Model 3, Model Y EVs In China

He adds, "The opening of our 500th store signifies not only a celebration of our accomplishments but also serves as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead. With our D2C model, we are excellently positioned to create a significant impact in the realm of electric mobility, and we are excited to continuously push the boundaries of what is possible.”

Ola introduced its D2C sales & service model for two-wheelers in India, which included doorstep delivery and servicing, making it the largest D2C outreach in the history of the Indian automotive industry. Although the company now has 500 ECs across the country, a significant portion of its sales still comes from its website and apps.

Ola currently wrests 40% of India’s EV scooter market. Last month, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, selling over 30,000 units and cementing its position at the top of the EV 2W sales table for the eighth consecutive month.