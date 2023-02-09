Ola Electric Teases Five New Electric Bikes in India: All You Need to Know

Ola Electric has made the "big reveal", the EV manufacturer has teased 5 new electric bikes to be launched in India. The electric vehicle manufacturer until now sold electric scooters in the Indian market. However, the company is now expanding its horizons and plans to enter the electric motorcycle market. Furthermore, the company had earlier revealed that it will also launch an electric car in India by 2023.

Though the company refrained from revealing any details of the new electric motorcycle but from the teaser, the motorcycles' LED daytime running lamps are visible in the teasers. There appears to be a cafe racer, a cruiser, an adventure tourer, a scrambler, and a naked motorbike, all of which appear to be in the early stages of development.

If rumours are to be believed, Ola Electric will launch the motorcycle in three variants: Ranger, Performax, and Out of the world. Speculations are the electric motorcycles will have a price range as the electric scooters targeting the mass market the price will start from Rs 85,000 and will go up to Rs 1.25 lakh. However, there are chances that the company will also have a model for the premium segment. The launch order of these 5 motorcycles or the exact launch dates of the bikes has not been announced yet. But chances are the new lineup of motorcycles will introduce the first of these models in 2023 itself.

Meanwhile, the company has rejigged its electric scooter lineup by introducing new variants of Ola S1 and S1 Air. With this introduction now the S1 will have a starting price of Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom) and will go up to Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), similarly, S1 starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).