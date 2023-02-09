Ola S1, S1 Air New Variants Launched Starting at Rs 84,999, Gets Low Range 2 kWh Battery Pack

Ola Electric has reshuffled its electric scooter lineup in India with the launch of new variants for Ola S1 and S1 Air scooters. The new scooter has been launched with a 2 kWh (low range) battery pack option for consumers looking forward to having a less powerful scooter with comparatively affordable pricing. The starting price for the S1 Air is now Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom). Similarly, the S1 Range starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).

The Ola S1's 2 kWh battery pack claims that it can travel 91 km (IDC) on a single charge. The battery drives the same mid-drive motor, which has a top speed of 90 kmph and a power output of 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp).

The 4.5 kW (6 horsepower) motor of the Ola S1 Air, on the other hand, provides a range of 85 km (IDC) on a single charge. The maximum speed is 85 kmph. Customers who had already reserved the 2.5 kWh battery pack for the S1 Air will be updated automatically to the 3 kWh battery pack, which has a range of 125 km (IDC) on a single charge. The top-end S1 Air comes with a 4 kWh battery with a 165 km IDC range.

Ola S1, S1 Air: Prices

The company also announced that the Ola S1 Air 2kWh battery pack will be on sale starting today. However, the company has started taking bookings for the Ola S1 Air variants. Adding to it, the consumers who have already booked the electric scooters would have to wait longer as the deliveries have been delayed because of changes in the electric scooter lineup.

Besides launching the new lineup, the company has also teased 5 new electric bikes. With the announcement of the new electric bikes, the company is set to expand its lineup. Earlier, the EV manufacturer had also announced plans to launch an electric car in India by 2025.