Ola Electric to launch new products on October 22: Affordable Rs 80,000 e-scooter on cards

Ola Electric always maintains secrecy before launching a new product. The ritual for the EV manufacturer has been going on for quite some time. Following the same pattern, Ola Electric has announced to launch of something new in India on October 22, 2022. With this announcement, there are rumours going around that the new launch can be a new electric scooter from the company. It is interesting that the new EV is expected to be a comparatively affordable scooter within Rs 80,000 price slab, contrasting the company's current lineup. Presently the company sells Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in India, both priced at around Rs 1 lakh.

Ola Electric said in an invite, "This year, on the occasion of ‘Festival of Lights,’ we, at Ola Electric, are looking to light up India’s EV revolution and accelerate it multifold. To that end, we cordially invite you to join our mega virtual event - Ola Diwali 2022, to witness exciting new launches, experience the biggest reveals, and catch sight of our brand-new product."

If Ola Electric brings in a new scooter, the company will have an electric scooter placed in the same price slab as many ICE scooters in India. The scooter is expected to have the same minimalist design as the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Moreover, the features are expected to be similar, with a list of names like the digital instrument cluster, reverse mode, connectivity, and navigation, among other things.

The company has also lined up the launch of the Ola Electric car for its entry in the 4-wheeler EV section. Based on the announcement by the company on August 15, the car will be launched in India in 2024. The company has teased the car multiple times, revealing a few of its exterior details. Based on the videos, the car follows the company's signature design language, with smooth curves and aerodynamic design.