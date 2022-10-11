Ola Electric to roll out new MoveOS3 this Diwali; Affordable scooter on cards too

Ola Electric is ensuring to keep itself in the headlines on a regular basis. Alongside, the Indian EV manufacturer keeps updating its line-up with new paint schemes, software updates and more to ensure the overall riding and buying experience remains spruced up. Now, the company is planning to release another update for its Move OS. The brand confirmed in a tweet that the new MoveOS3 for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters will be rolled out this Diwali. The tweet reads, “Our silent 8.5 kW motor is about to speak up.” Moreover, there is a video, which reveals the sound of an engine, hinting that the new MoveOS3 update will bring acceleration sound to Ola’s electric scooters.

In addition, the MoveOS3 will also bring along a host of features that were initially promised by Ola Electric during the launch but never made their way to scooters. The list includes hill-hold assist, voice assist, calling assist, on-screen widgets, and profiles. Talking of features seen on the beta version of MoveOS3, it offers hazard lights, halo lamp, supports proximity sensor, fall detection, document storage and wifi connectivity. The company is expected to introduce some accessories for its electric scooters, namely a centre stand, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a side footrest.

In all likelihood, Ola Electric could launch a new more affordable iteration of its scooter with lesser power and range. It may go on sale with a price tag of around Rs 80,000. It will sit below the Ola S1 in the brand’s line-up. As of now, the company sells two offerings - S1 and S1 Pro, priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,39,999, respectively. Moreover, the latter is being offered with a flat discount of Rs 10,000 till Diwali, along with other benefits in the form of an extended warranty and easy finance scheme.