Ola Electric To Unveil MoveOS 4 On August 15; Teases First Electric Motorcycle

Ola Electric is bracing for the revealing of its MoveOS 4 software updated on August 15. This new software will mark an advancement for the Ola S1 electric scooters. However, the electric manufacturer might follow its tradition of revealing multiple products. Ola Electric shared the news about the software update via its official X (Twitter) handle which is set to be revealed on the Customer Day (August 15).

The Ola S1 electric scooter line will get some new features with the MoveOS 4 update. The Concert mode, an expansion of the current Party mode, is one of the planned enhancements. The scooter's lights sync up with the music while it is in Party mode. It's possible that numerous scooters may be included in the coordination of lights and music in the future Concert mode.

Ola Electric may also increase the scooter's mood possibilities, giving users a selection of home screen configurations for the digital display. The scooter now has three mood settings: light, auto, and dark. Ola Electric is working hard to create Ola Maps, a potential navigational tool for the future.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal shared a teaser showing a silhouette. Chances are that the under the covers is an electric motorcycle that the company plans on launching. The new product will help the electric vehicle manufacturer expand its domain into previously uncharted territory.

Currently, the company has Ola S1 Air and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters on sale in India. The S1 Air is sold in India at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 3 kWh battery pack and gives a range of 125 km. It claims a top speed of 90 kmph. The Ola S1 Pro is sold at a price of Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 4 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 181 km. The scooter claims to have a top speed of 116 kmph.