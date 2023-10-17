Ola S1 Electric Scooter Range Gets HUGE Discounts Of Up To Rs 24,500: Details Here

Ola Electric has announced the Ola Bharat EV Fest, a nationwide celebration of embracing EVs starting October 16th. As the country gears up for the festivities, Ola is hosting one of the largest 2W EV Exchange programmes, along with an array of exciting offers, including lucrative discounts, battery assurance schemes, and many more. As part of Ola’s Bharat EV fest, buyers can enjoy benefits of up to Rs 24,500 on the purchase of an Ola electric scooter, including a 5-Year Battery Warranty (worth up to Rs 7,000*), exchange bonuses (up to Rs 10,000*), and attractive financing schemes with no cost EMI (up to Rs 7,500* discount from partner banks).

5-Year Battery Promise

Enhancing the confidence of its customers, Ola has introduced a "5-Year Battery Promise" programme. The company is offering a free 5-year extended battery warranty on its flagship product S1 Pro (2nd Generation) and 50% off on the S1 Air.

Exchange Programme

Keeping up with the spirit of festivities, Ola is hosting the biggest ICE-to-EV exchange programme across its ~1000 Experience Centres. Customers can now exchange their old ICE 2W and get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of an Ola scooter.

Lucky-Boot Offers

Ola has also announced a multitude of exciting offers for its customers. Customers can test-ride an Ola scooter at any of the Experience Centre and get a chance to win an S1X+ every day, free merchandise, and other exciting prizes, including discount coupons for Ola Care+ and instant discounts on the all new S1 Pro (2nd Generation).

Finance Offers

In addition to a slew of offers, buyers can also get discounts up to Rs 7,500 on select credit card EMIs. Customers can now take home an Ola scooter at zero down payment and zero-processing fee with interest rates as low as 5.99%.

Referral Scheme

Valid till October 24, Ola will reward its community members on referring an Ola scooter to their friends and family. The referer gets benefits like free Ola Care+ and cashback of upto Rs 2000 per referral. Under this new scheme, the referees will also receive a cashback of Rs 1,000 upon a successful purchase.