Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Suspension Breaks at 35 kmph Speed, Wheel Pops Out

Ola Electric’s S1 Pro took the Indian audience by surprise when it went on sale. In fact, it is quite a common sight on roads now. Multiple Ola S1 Pro’s can be seen zipping past traffic in major metro cities of the country. While the company has been consistently updating the scooter on almost all fronts, incidents of suspension failure continue to crop up on social media platforms. Recently, a Twitter user - Samkit Parmar, shared pictures and video of his Ola S1 Pro after the front suspension broke while his wife was riding the electric scooter. As per the tweet, the suspension got damaged on its own as a result, the woman rider got thrown off the scooter.

Yestrday a horrific incident took place with my wife. She was riding her @OlaElectric at 9.15pm at a speed of about 35kmph when her front wheel just broke out of the suspension.She was thrown away in front and is in the ICU facing severe injuries. Who is responsible?@bhash pic.twitter.com/Ko8fmkiNGL — Samkit Parmar (@SamkitP21) January 22, 2023

Parmar shares that the speed of the scooter was only around 35 kmph when the mishap took place. The rider suffered injuries to an extent that she is currently in ICU and is safe. The tweet reads, “Yesterday a horrific incident took place with my wife. She was riding her OlaElectric at 9.15 pm at a speed of about 35kmph when her front wheel just broke out of the suspension. She was thrown away in front and is in the ICU facing severe injuries. Who is responsible?”

This isn’t the first time that an Ola S1 electric scooter owner is vocal about the front suspension failure. Owners have reported multiple incidents of the scooter’s front suspension failure. And it is pretty understandable that the initial batch of the product develops issues. However, there are numerous incidents of suspension breakage all over the internet, with no words from the OEM's end on the issue. Although, the electric two-wheeler is rolling-out OS updates to fix software-related glitches and bugs. Recently, the new MOVEOS 3.0 is launched by Ola Electric, which now brings a fresh set of features to the table, namely Regen modes, Hill Hold, Party Mode, Proximity Unlock, Vacation Mode and more.