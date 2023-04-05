Ola S1 Electric Scooter To Get Concert Mode With MoveOS 4, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeks Consumers’ Opinion

Ola Electric is continuously updating its electric scooter range with new features with the help of newer versions of the MoveOS. The company recently floated the MoveOS3 update, and it is now ready to roll out the MoveOS 4. Yes, a few key features of the upcoming MoveOS 4 have been already confirmed by the electric two-wheeler brand, and one of them will be the new Concert mode. Also, Ola Electric’s CEO - Bhavish Aggarwal, shared a video on Twitter, seeking consumers’ opinions on the new Concert mode that will be available on the MoveOS 4.

Do you all want this feature in MoveOS 4??



After party mode, now Concert mode!! Coming soon.



P.S: This video is shot at the FutureFactory! pic.twitter.com/e2d1ntcxmP — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 4, 2023

What Is Concert Mode?

In simple words, it is the cumulative sum of the Party mode. For starters, Ola S1 electric scooter range gets Party mode, which lets the users connect their mobile phones with the scooter and play music via the speaker fixed on the scooter itself. The scooter also syncs various lights (Headlamps, tail lamps, indicators, and LED DRLs) with the music that is being played. In the concert mode, multiple scooters can be clubbed together wirelessly to play the same music and perform identical light dance. Something of similar suite is also available on Tesla cars.

Ola S1 Electric Scooter Range

As of now, the company has been selling a total of three iterations of the Ola S1 - Ola S1 Air, Ola S1, and Ola S1 Pro. The Air is priced from Rs 84,999 with the 2 kWh battery pack. It is available with 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs as well, priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,10 lakh, respectively. The Ola S1, on the other hand, is on sale with battery pack options - 2 kWh and 3 kWh, priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.15 lakh, respectively. The top-spec Ola S1 Pro is sold exclusively with the 4 kWh at a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Ola S1 Electric Scooter Colours

Why are we talking specifically about colour options here? Well, the Ola S1 electric scooters are available in over 10 colour options, namely Gerua, Porcelain White, Khaki, Neo Mint, Midnight Blue, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Marshmallow, Liquid Silver, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, and Matt Black.