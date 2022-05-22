Ola S1 Pro electric scooter bookings open again, prices hiked by Rs 10,000

Ola Electric has announced to open new purchase window for its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The new window has been opened after two months, when India’s largest electric scooter maker opened a purchase window during Holi 2022 for two days, announcing a new Gerua colour for the EV. However, this time, Ola has hiked the prices of the S1 Pro scooter by Rs 10,000. The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is now priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Although Ola Electric hasn’t given any reason for the price hike, it can be attributed to the recent roll out of OS 2.0, which is the updated OTA software update being offered to select customers, and will be added to all the existing Ola scooters soon.

Under the new OS 2.0, the Ola S1 Pro will get an ECO mode for additional driving range. Recently, an Ola S1 Pro owner managed to achieve 200 km range driving the scooter on the ECO mode and at controlled speed. Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal later gifted him a brand new Gerua-coloured S1 Pro.

The Ola electric scooter is offered in two variants namely the S1 and S1 Pro. While the S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery and can reach a top speed of 90 km/h with a claimed range of 121km, the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and can have a top speed of 115km/h with a claimed range of 181km.

The Ola scooter, apart from new ECO mode, gets other driving modes like normal, sport, and hyper. It has features like a 7-inch TFT display with all the necessary information including navigation among other features like hill assist, cruise control, and voice assistant.

The Ola S1 Pro is available in 10 colour options and can be charged with a portable home charger of 750W. Ola also launched Ola hyper charger station that can charger the scooter upto 50% in just 18 minutes. Ola hyper charger stations are being set up across India, at petrol pumps and other locations and are open to any electric scooter.

