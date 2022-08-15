Adding to the wide range of colours already available on the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter the company has now launched a limited edition Khakhi colour in India. It is to be noted that only 1947 units of the limited edition models will be sold in India giving a reference to the year of Independence. This is not the first time the company is selling an exclusive colour. Earlier, Ola had launched a Gerua colour of the scooter on the occasion of Holi.

Earlier, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gave hints about the new colour of the scooter. He tweeted, “On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses?” read Bhavish Aggarwal’s tweet. He has shared a video where a silhouette of an electric two-wheeler most probably an S1 Pro with a forest in the background. “The greenest scooter just got greener…India, see you on August 15,” read the video.

"The greenest scooter just got greener…India, see you on August 15," read the video.

The S1 and S1 Pro are the two models of the Ola electric scooter that are available. The S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh battery and can attain a high speed of 115 km/h with a stated range of 181 km, in contrast to the S1, which has a 2.98kWh battery and a top speed of 90 km/h.

Along with the new ECO mode, the Ola scooter also has normal, sport, and hyper-driving modes. In addition to additional features like hill assist, cruise control, and voice assistant, it boasts a 7-inch TFT display with all the information you could possibly need, including navigation.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric has launched the new Ola S1 in India which is based on the same platform as the Ola S1 Pro at a price of Rs 1 lakh. The company has opened the bookings for the new scooter and will be sold alongside the Ola S1 Pro.