Ola Electric has launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in the Indian market at a price of Rs 99,999. Moreover, the company has opened bookings for the new scooter model at a price of Rs 499. It is to be noted that consumers can buy scooters from September 2. It is to be noted that the new electric scooter shares its underpinning with the Ola S1 Pro already on sale in the Indian market.

Talking about the design, the Ola S1 is very similar looking to the S1 Pro and is based on the same platform. The new electric scooter has the same smooth-looking body with seamless curves as the S1 Pro. Moreover, the electric scooter will b on sale in four colours namely Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White, and Neo Mint.