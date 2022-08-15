NewsElectric Vehicles
OLA ELECTRIC

Ola S1 Electric Scooter launched in India priced at Rs 1 lakh, gets 131 km battery range

Ola Electric has launched the Ola S1 in the Indian market with an introductory price of Rs 1 lakh, it is to be noted that the new electric scooter shares its underpinnings with the Ola S1 Pro.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ola S1 Electric Scooter launched in India priced at Rs 1 lakh, gets 131 km battery range

Ola Electric has launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in the Indian market at a price of Rs 99,999. Moreover, the company has opened bookings for the new scooter model at a price of Rs 499. It is to be noted that consumers can buy scooters from September 2. It is to be noted that the new electric scooter shares its underpinning with the Ola S1 Pro already on sale in the Indian market.

Talking about the design, the Ola S1 is very similar looking to the S1 Pro and is based on the same platform. The new electric scooter has the same smooth-looking body with seamless curves as the S1 Pro. Moreover, the electric scooter will b on sale in four colours namely Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White, and Neo Mint.

Live Tv

Ola ElectricOla S1Electric scooterelectric vehicleOla S1 launchOla S1 Price

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022