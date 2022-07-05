NewsElectric Vehicles
OLA

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter’s chime makes college students groove; Bhavish Aggarwal reacts

Students used Ola Electric S1 Pro's speakers to dance to songs on ethnic day, the video has gone viral on the internet, gaining attention of the netizens along with CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:27 PM IST
  • The video was shared by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
  • "Never thought of this use case while designing it. "- Ola CEO
  • The internet is divided on the quality of speaker

Ola Electric as an electric scooter is designed for a daily commute and is used for the purpose to its limits. But there are other things as well the scooter can do as well. Recently, one such feature of the Ola S1 Pro has got it in the headlines, a video of the students dancing to the music played by the electric scooter is going viral on the internet. Moreover, Ola CEO Bahvish Aggarwal shared the video of the students having fun with the EV. Getting in the details of the video, the electric was a scooter used by the students on an ethnic day to play music and dance.

It is to be noted that the Ola S1 Pro has got two built-in speakers which are capable of playing music, which is quite a rare feature on electric scooters. The students made good use of the feature to get the best out of it. Moreover, sharing the video, Bhavish Aggarwal commented, "Never thought of this use case while designing it. "

Besides getting loads of views, the video has been receiving lots of comments from the netizens. Some of the social media users were amused by the video of the dancing students, while others were fascinated with the features of the Ola S1 Pro. However, a few of the viewers criticized the speakers for their low base, simultaneously suggesting that a Bluetooth speaker would have been a better option.

Also read: Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV gets show cause notice from govt on electric scooter fires

Meanwhile, the Indian government has issued a show-cause notice to Ola Electric along with other EV manufacturers like Pure EV, Okinawa, and others, warning them why penal action should not be taken against them for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public. The action has been taken in light of the EV fire incidents involving the electric scooters from the aforementioned manufacturers in the Indian market.

