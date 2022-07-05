Ola Electric as an electric scooter is designed for a daily commute and is used for the purpose to its limits. But there are other things as well the scooter can do as well. Recently, one such feature of the Ola S1 Pro has got it in the headlines, a video of the students dancing to the music played by the electric scooter is going viral on the internet. Moreover, Ola CEO Bahvish Aggarwal shared the video of the students having fun with the EV. Getting in the details of the video, the electric was a scooter used by the students on an ethnic day to play music and dance.

It is to be noted that the Ola S1 Pro has got two built-in speakers which are capable of playing music, which is quite a rare feature on electric scooters. The students made good use of the feature to get the best out of it. Moreover, sharing the video, Bhavish Aggarwal commented, "Never thought of this use case while designing it. "

Never thought of this use case while designing it https://t.co/y5JQWveH0r June 25, 2022

Besides getting loads of views, the video has been receiving lots of comments from the netizens. Some of the social media users were amused by the video of the dancing students, while others were fascinated with the features of the Ola S1 Pro. However, a few of the viewers criticized the speakers for their low base, simultaneously suggesting that a Bluetooth speaker would have been a better option.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has issued a show-cause notice to Ola Electric along with other EV manufacturers like Pure EV, Okinawa, and others, warning them why penal action should not be taken against them for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public. The action has been taken in light of the EV fire incidents involving the electric scooters from the aforementioned manufacturers in the Indian market.