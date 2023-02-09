New Tesla Model Y's Steering Falls Off While Driving on Highway, Owner Shares Pics on Twitter

A Tesla Model Y recently made the headlines for a major mishap within the electric car. The steering wheel of the crossover came off while the owner of the car was driving his new car on a highway. Complaining about the same the owner of the electric car took to Twitter with a picture of the steering wheel in his hands. After the complaint, the EV manufacturer decided to replace the car to avoid any such problems in the future. However, the replacement of the car did not come easily for the owner.

The series of events started with Prerak Patel buying a Tesla Model Y. After a week of owning the car, he decides to take his family for a drive. This is when the steering of the electric vehicle came off in his hands while he was driving his family on the freeway. Avoiding a major mishap, the Prerak was able to pull over the car safely. Later on, the car had to be towed away from the place it was parked.

When Patel complained about the same, Tesla Service Center concluded that he was responsible for the problem and was asked to pay $100 (Rs 8.263) to get it fixed. Unsatisfied with the solution, the man tweeted to Tesla CEO, Elon Musk along with screenshots of his conversations with Tesla and the initial bill. Considering, the situation Patel got a refund for his bill.

@elonmusk @TeslaOwnersWW @BLKMDL3 Family was excited to receive Tesla Y delivery on 1/24/2023. Was driving on highway and all the sudden steering wheel fall off, was lucky enough there was no car behind and I was able to pull on devider #SafetyFirst #Fixit #TeslaModelY #help pic.twitter.com/4UMokFA2cv — Tesla, Y did the steering wheel fall off? Prerak (@preneh24) January 30, 2023

However, the question remained, 'who was responsible for the problem, and how it should be handled? Patel also raised the question of safetyof the other car owners like him.

Patel then asked Twitter users to vote on whether he should accept the Model Y back with the steering fixed or wait for Tesla to give him a brand-new vehicle. It goes without saying that Twitter fans chose the new car, and the poll was easily won.

@elonmusk Am I responsible for manufacturing defect? It’s not even week and getting bill for faulty steering wheel. Isn’t it company’s responsibility to fix it? I would greatly appreciate refund and keep the car as we lost trust and family is not feeling safe driving it back. pic.twitter.com/7ZsO4ZiXNu — Tesla, Y did the steering wheel fall off? Prerak (@preneh24) January 30, 2023

The Model Y was ultimately replaced by a brand-new vehicle by Tesla. The electric vehicle manufacturer also informed Patel via letter (which is seen in the tweet up top) that it would be repurchasing the Model Y that had the steering wheel come off. Tesla claims there was no flaw or nonconformity, though, and that it isn't responsible, only acting in good faith. There have been no associated recalls.