Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters Owners Can Upgrade Front Suspension Under Recall

Ola Electric is doing well in the Indian market, with its electric scooter offerings, namely S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro. While the S1 Air comes with twin-tube telescopic front forks, the latter two are offered with monotube suspension, which was often in news for suspension breakage issues. After receiving multiple complaints from consumers, Ola Electric has finally acknowledged the issue. Ola Electric has announced the recall to offer an improved version of the front suspension, and the window for reservation of this recall will open from March 22 onwards. Ola has also confirmed that the upgrade will be offered at no additional cost.

Important update about your Ola S1! pic.twitter.com/ca0jmw1BsA — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 14, 2023

The message shared by Ola reads as, “Recently, there have been some concerns amongst the community around the safety of the front fork arm. We assure you that this is unfounded. At Ola, all components of our scooters including the front fork arm are thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles.

However, as part of our continuous engineering and design improvement process, we have recently upgraded the front fork design to enhance the durability and strength even further. To alleviate any concerns that you or any of our community members might have, we are giving an option to our customers to upgrade to the new front fork. For a seamless and hassle-free experience, you can book an appointment at your nearest Ola Experience Centre or Service Centre before visiting. This upgrade will be free of cost and the appointment window will open starting 22nd March. We will reach out to you with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon.”

Well, the suspension breakage issue has been a nightmare for a lot of owners. With this announcement of recall coming up now, owners of Ola electric scooters are expected to rejoice and participate in this activity. Also, the company has recently teased electric motorcycles, which might break covers by early next year.