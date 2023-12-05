Ola S1 X+ Electric Scooter Gets Discounts Worth Rs 20,000: Check New Prices

Ola Electric has rolled out its ‘December to Remember’ campaign to further accelerate sales. Under the campaign, the all-new S1 X+ is now available with a flat Rs 20,000 discount, bringing down the cost of S1 X+ to Rs 89,999 only. This makes the S1 X+ one of the most affordable electric scooters to buy, overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption. The S1 X+ offers top-notch performance, advanced tech features and superior ride quality at an affordable price. It comes with a 3 kWh battery and offers a certified range of 151 km. Powered by a 6kW motor, S1 X+ touches 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “Ola Electric has set a new industry benchmark with record-breaking sales of 30,000 units in the month of November. To further accelerate the adoption and make EV’s mainstream, today we are overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption with our new S1 X+. With a price equivalent to the leading ICE scooter, we are confident that the S1 X+ is poised to #EndICEAge. With our wide range of scooters along with their attractive price, I firmly believe that customers will now have no reason to buy an ICE product.”

Ola S1 X+ Finance offers

Buyers can get discounts up to Rs 5,000 on select credit cards, and credit card EMIs while the bouquet of finance offers includes other deals such as zero down payment, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 6.99%.

Ola S1 Variants & Prices

Ola has recently expanded its S1 portfolio to five scooters. Priced at Rs 1,47,499, S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is the company’s flagship scooter while S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999. Ola has additionally introduced its ICE-killer product, the S1X in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs 999 only. S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.