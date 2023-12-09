Ola S1 X+ Electric Scooter’s Deliveries Start In India, Retails With Rs 20,000 Discounts

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest EV companies, has kick-started the deliveries of the all-new S1 X+ across the country. Introduced recently, the S1 X+ is now available at the price of the leading ICE scooter after a flat cash discount of Rs 20,000 and costs just Rs 89,999 for a limited time. Built on the superior Gen 2 platform, the S1 X+ is priced equivalent to the leading ICE scooter but offers blistering quick performance, advanced tech & connected features, and superior ride quality. The S1 X+ is one of the most affordable E2W to buy, thereby eliminating the biggest barrier to EV adoption. It comes with a 3kWh battery and offers a certified range of 151 km. Powered by a 6kW motor, S1 X+ touches 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and can clock a top speed of 90 kmph.

As part of the company’s December to Remember campaign, Ola today also announced exclusive offers for the community. Community members can avail 50% off on extended warranty on all second-generation scooters, and cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on each successful referral. The referee can avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of S1 Pro second-generation or S1 Air.

Also Read - Aprilia RS 457 Launched In India At Rs 4.10 Lakh: Here’s All About It - Design, Specs, Features, Price

Ola recently expanded its S1 portfolio to five scooters. Priced at Rs 1,47,499, S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is the company’s flagship scooter while S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999. Ola has additionally introduced its ICE-killer product, the S1X in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs 999 only, and they are available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.