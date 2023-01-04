topStoriesenglish
Ola steps in to ELECTRIFY ride-hailing services, rolls out new premium EV-only category

Ola has announced its new EV-only premium category, which will electrify the ride-hailing services with the help of a new fleet of 10,000 electric cars.

Jan 04, 2023
Ola is one of the world’s leading mobility companies, and it is all set to enter the premium EV category with a fleet of 10,000 electric cars. To accomplish this move, the company is in the final stages of rolling out the pilot of the new category in the coming weeks. Ola’s new premium fleet will be operated by the top rated drivers, and will provide benefits like 100% ride assurance post allocation of the cab, zero cancellations, facilitate 100% cashless payments, and reimagine every aspect to offer consumers a seamless ride experience.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “Electrification of the ride hailing fleet is the next frontier for the industry and a huge step in the direction of the future of mobility.  Our roadmap of developing in-house core technologies and products that can be leveraged across group level gives us a very strong competitive advantage in the ride hailing business. We are completely reimagining this segment to not only improve the driver and consumer experience, but also offer clean and green mobility options eventually to 500 million Indians.”

Having commenced services in 2011, Ola is one of the few profitable consumer internet companies in the world. Besides being the market leader, Ola also has the biggest ride hailing network in India with operations in 200 cities and more than 1 million drivers on the platform.

Moreover, Ola Electric, which is the company’s automotive business division, is developing an electric car for the Indian market. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed much about its upcoming electric 4-wheeler, but has shared a couple of teasers on the internet. Ola's electric car is still some time away from the market debut. As of now, the development is in its initial stage, as revealed by the brand.

