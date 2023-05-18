PMI Electro Mobility Delivers 20 Electric Buses To Goa Transport Body

PMI Electro Mobility, India's largest electric bus manufacturer, has forayed into Goa, by delivering electric buses to the Goa's transport body. The company delivered 20 electric buses to Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), the state transport undertaking of the state of Goa, as part of a larger order to provide 48 electric buses before July 2023. The buses were flagged off by the Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant, and marks a significant step towards the electrification of public transportation in the state. The buses were flagged off in presence of Shripad Y. Naik, Minister of State for Tourism and Ports; Mauvin Godinho, Minister of Transport among other ministers.

With the foray into Goa, PMI has become the only electric bus manufacturer to be present across 26 cities in the country. Goa is a big tourism hub in the country and adding electric buses will add to the clean environment in the state. Each electric bus will offer a range of 180 km on a single charge. The buses will be charged at the PMI’s state-of-the-art electric bus depots.

PMI's electric buses are equipped with features such as air suspension, real-time diagnostics, CCTV cameras, and panic buttons. The buses also feature automated digital fare collection. It is the only electric bus manufacturer in India running a fleet of over 1,100 electric buses, catering to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

Sharing this announcement, Satish Jain, Chairman, PMI Electro Mobility, said, “We are elated to foray into Goa with our state-of-the-art product. Through its electric buses, PMI will contribute towards making Goa's public transport system cleaner and help facilitate the switch to green mobility, which is one of the priorities for the government in Goa. Our electric buses will help the state avoid more than 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions over 10 years in its journey towards clean mobility.”

Mr Satish Jain added, “PMI will operate and manage these buses with tech-enabled electric bus depots for efficient running of buses to provide citizens of Goa with reliable services. These e-bus depots will also help with regular maintenance of buses to ensure zero downtime.”