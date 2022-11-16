PMV EaS-E launched as India's cheapest electric car, priced at Rs 4.79 lakh

The Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric today launched EaS-E in India, priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with a price tag of Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The company's flagship electric vehicle comes as the cheapest electric car in the Indian market. This electric microcar was introduced under the umbrella of the new Personal Mobility Vehicle category (PMV). The EaS-E, a daily driver introduced in Mumbai, comes in a variety of colours and has three different range options: 120, 160, and 200 km (claimed range).

The top speed of the EaS-E is 70 kmph, with an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph claimed in under 5 seconds. The EaS-E microcar weighs about 550 kg and can accommodate two adults & a child for their daily commute. The micro car is also a connected vehicle that is 4G enabled and will have different riding modes, which can be accessed through a dashboard on the driver’s seat.

The long list of features includes EaS-E mode for feet-free driving, Remote Parking Assist, Cruise Control, Remote connectivity & diagnostics, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, access to music control, and call control to the connected smartphone. EaS-E can be charged from any 15A outlet in 3-4hrs with its onboard charger.

Speaking on the unveil milestone, Kalpit Patel, Founder, and CEO, said, “We’ve been looking forward to this day from the start of our journey to share our vision of the future of urban mobility. Today we unveiled the EaS-E, your everyday car, to the world. The team and I have been very fortunate to have had this opportunity and work on a product that not only pushed our creative and innovative limits to raise the bar but also paved the way to create a new category in the Indian Automotive industry called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), alongside the SUV, Sedan & hatchback categories. We look forward to hitting the production ASAP.”

The EaS-E has been launched pan India. The company has started to accept pre-orders at a nominal price of Rs 2000. It has received 6000+ pre-orders to date from India & international markets. The startup is in talks to set up its manufacturing unit in Pune along with its partners, who will be collaborating in taking the vehicle into production. The company aims to commence deliveries by mid-2023 and conduct the test rides close to deliveries.