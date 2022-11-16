Tata Power installs electric vehicle charging points at Ranthambore National Park

Tata Power, one of India's major EV charging solutions providers, has placed Tata Power EZ Charging points at The Tigress Resort in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, to promote green mobility at tourist destinations. Throughout the year, many tourists and nature lovers visit the Ranthambore National Park, which is well-known for having a large population of Royal Bengal Tigers. The partnership supports Tata Power's mission to mainstream sustainable transportation.

The EV Charging points will encourage tourists to travel by electric vehicles, thus promoting the adoption of green mobility alternatives. This will reduce the environmental impact of petrol and diesel-run vehicles at the country's ecological tourist spots.

Also read: All-new Toyota Prius unveiled globally, gets Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) variants - Detailed Image Gallery: IN PICS

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Tata Power spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore, to promote clean mobility at tourist sites. Nature and wildlife lovers can now use our EZ Charging points at the Resort, and we look forward to them visiting the Ranthambore National Park in Electric Vehicles. This collaboration is one of many steps we are taking towards making sustainable mobility attainable across the nation.”

Tata Power has previously also collaborated with amã Stay & Trails - an IHCL venture, to set up EV Charging points across its 11 destinations to promote green tourism across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Surendra Dhabai, Vice President - Of the Tigress Resort, Ranthambore, said, "We are delighted to partner with Tata Power EZ Charge to promote green mobility and encourage EV adoption among tourists. The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore, concurs wholeheartedly with the national vision for sustainable mobility. We are looking forward to creating a more elaborate EV infrastructure in our premises to protect our green heritage further and promote a sustainable co-existence between nature and nature lovers."