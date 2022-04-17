Mahindra XUV700 price hikes up to Rs 78,000, check new prices here

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, one of India's largest home-grown automobile manufacturers, has announced Rs 78,000 increase on its XUV700 line-up. This will result in a rise in ex-showroom pricing ranging from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 24.58 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs in India, with a waiting list of up to 21 months.

An increase in the cost of raw materials like steel and aluminium as well as palladium is to blame for the present surge in pricing. Price changes will take effect on April 14, 2022. More than 6,040 XUV700s were sold in March 2022, a 46 percent increase over the previous month's total of 4,138 units sold. In addition, the XUV700 has a long waiting time.

Petrol-powered versions of the Mahindra XUV700 have had their costs rise by as much as Rs 71,000, while diesel models have seen their prices rise by as much as Rs 78,000. The Mahindra XUV700 MT Petrol MX trim's pricing has risen from Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom) in the latest price list.

The price of the MT Petrol AX7 model, which was formerly Rs 18.63 lakh in January 2022, has now risen by Rs 19.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing for the Mahindra XUV700 Petrol AT AX3 trim has risen from Rs 16.57 lakh to Rs 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end AX7L has increased from Rs 22.04 lakh to Rs 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom) in price.

MT MX trim's pricing has risen to Rs 17.58 lakh (ex-showroom) after a price increase across all Mahindra XUV700 diesel models. In January 2022, it was at Rs 17.29 (ex-showroom). The price of the AX7L has risen from Rs 21.01 lakh to Rs 21.66 lakh (ex-showroom). At Rs 17.58 lakh (ex-showroom), Mahindra XUV700 AX3 is the cheapest diesel AT model, while AX7L AWD costs Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has also raised the cost of its Thar, Bolero, Scorpio, and XUV300 models in addition to the XUV700.

