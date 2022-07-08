Tesla's autonomous driving system has been surrounded by problems with its functioning for quite some time. Adding to the list of events showcasing the gaps in its functioning, a new video has gone viral on the internet. A video shared by a YouTube channel going by the name Beta Tech OG shows the fault in Tesla Model 3's autonomous driving system where the electric car can be seen driving almost into an oncoming train. The video mentions that the incident of the car using the autonomous driving system moving toward the train took place in Denver.

Furthermore, the 18 minutes long video shows a Tesla Model 3 using the autopilot system bumping into several objects. Things take a more fatal turn when the car starts moving towards the light rail. What's more problematic in the whole sequence is that the autopilot's screen shows the car's software noting the oncoming train and still taking the left turn to move in the train's path.

This is the scariest near-crash on Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta I've seen. The Tesla tries to turn directly in front of a train (light rail) in Denver. pic.twitter.com/eZE92qGD3t — Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) July 1, 2022

The driver took care of the situation by intervening after noticing the Tesla Model 3 moving toward the train and steered the car away from the path of the train. Taking a closer look at the video, you can notice the loco pilot blowing the train's horn to alert the driver of the car.

The problems with the driving system didn't end there. The car made a wide left turn leading it to almost run into two pedestrians standing on the side of the road. After all this, the driver of Tesla ends up calling it a disappointing experience giving up on the autonomous driving system.

The majority of crashes involving Tesla vehicles in the US were caused by their "Level 2" driver-assistance systems, according to US data revealed last month. The research indicated that 273 of the 392 collisions involved Tesla electric vehicles.

Live TV