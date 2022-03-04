हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sony

Sony partners Honda for manufacturing and selling electric vehicles

Sony`s Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida announced in January a plan to create a new company, Sony Mobility, saying it was exploring a commercial launch of electric vehicles.

Sony partners Honda for manufacturing and selling electric vehicles
Image for representation

Sony Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd announced that they will collaborate to develop and sell battery-powered electric vehicles, advancing Sony's goal to become a major player in next-generation automobiles.

The two companies said in a statement they would form a joint venture this year and aim to begin selling the first model in 2025. Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first model, while Sony will develop the mobility service platform, they said.

The presidents of both companies will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday.

Also read: Gurugram gets India’s biggest charging station with 121 chargers, capacity of 1000 cars per day

Sony`s Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida announced in January a plan to create a new company, Sony Mobility, saying it was exploring a commercial launch of electric vehicles.

Although its once-dominant position in consumer electronics has been eroded by Asian rivals like South Korea`s Samsung Electronics Co, Sony still has an arsenal of sophisticated technology in areas such as sensors critical to autonomous driving.

The rapid shift to embrace electric vehicles around the world, stoked by a global push to slash carbon emissions, creates opportunities for tech companies to join the auto market since those vehicles are simpler to manufacture than cars carrying internal combustion engines.

At the same time, those tech companies face challenges of meeting rigorous safety regulations for vehicles and making cars capable of withstanding sometimes difficult driving conditions.

With inputs from Reuters

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SonyHondaElectric vehiclesAutomobile
Next
Story

Go First operates its first evacuation flight, brings back 177 Indians

Must Watch

PT9M9S

Explosion on nuclear plant will end Europe: Zelensky