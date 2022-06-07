Tata Motors delivers 51 electric cars in Nagpur including Nexon EV MAX

After bagging the biggest ever EV order from BluSmart, Tata Motors today announced the deliveries of 51 electric vehicles including 9 Tigor EVs, 39 Nexon EVs, and 3 Nexon EV MAX in Nagpur. The deliveries took place in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari who handed over the keys of all the Tata electric vehicles to the respective buyers.

With over 25,000 Tata EVs on road, Tata Motors is taking the lead in electric mobility. Further, to boost the production and make EVs more accessible for the people, the company is working closely with other Tata Group companies like Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse.”

"Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra noted.

Also read: Tata Motors gets biggest ever electric vehicle order; to supply 10,000 XPRES-T to BluSmart

The company recently bagged an order for the supply of 10,000 XPRES-T EV units from BluSmart Electric Mobility. With deliveries starting soon, these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EV order, which was signed by both the companies in October last year, and will be used across the country for commuters, in turn, helps minimise the carbon footprint.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options: 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

Live TV

#mute