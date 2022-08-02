Tata Motors is making big numbers on the sales tally. The company is often seen taking away the position of the second-largest carmaker in the country from Hyundai. While the sales figures for July 2022 remained the highest ever for Tata Motors, the fate achieved remained similar for the company’s EV division as well. The homegrown brand sold a total of 4,022 electric cars in the month of July this year. Resultantly, the company registered a YoY growth of 566 per cent, as it could only sell 604 electric cars in the corresponding month last year.

In the Indian market, Tata Motors’ EV lineup includes two models, namely Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Well, as is the case with the ICE avatar of the Nexon, even in the electrified avatar, it scored the top position on the sales chart.

The Nexon EV is currently on sale in the Indian market in two forms - Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. The former is offered with a 30.2 kWh battery pack, whereas the latter is on sale with a 40.5 kWh battery pack. Resultantly, they offer a claimed range of 312 km and 437 km, respectively.

Also read - Tata Motors posts highest-ever monthly sales, THESE SUVs are best-selling in India

The Nexon EV Prime features a 129 PS motor, which belts out a rated torque output of 245 Nm. On the other hand, the Nexon EV Max’s DC motor generates 143 PS against 250 Nm. The Nexon EV is equipped with a CCS2 fast-charging mechanism. The electric SUV is capable of doing a 0-100 kmph run in just 9.9 seconds.

In terms of features, the Nexon EV is a well-loaded offering. The feature list includes an all-digital instrument cluster, 7-inch infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, reverse parking camera and more.