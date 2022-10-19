Tata Motors to provide 200 electric buses to Jammu, Srinagar for public transport

Tata Motors announced on Tuesday that it had received an order for 200 electric buses to be deployed in Jammu and Srinagar. According to a statement, the Mumbai-based automaker has won the tender for 200 electric buses issued by Jammu Smart City Ltd. The automaker will also supply 150 9-meter Starbus electric buses and 50 12-meter Starbus electric buses.

As part of the contract, Tata Motors will operate and maintain the buses for a period of 12 years. "Sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, and we are delighted that Tata Motors has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in Jammu & Kashmir," Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions CEO and MD Asim Mukhopadhyay said.

Also read: Volvo India rolls out locally assembled XC40 Recharge luxury electric SUV

Since 2019, Tata Motors' 40 electric buses have been plying in Jammu and Kashmir, along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India.

Earlier, in August, Tata Motors also bagged an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-meter electric buses for a period of 12 years, as per the contract.

Even before that, Tata Motors had already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation in the last 30 days.

The project entailed the procurement of four categories of e-buses, including 12-meter Low-Floor AC, 12-meter Standard-Floor Non-AC, 9-meter Standard-Floor AC, and 9-meter Standard-Floor Non-AC buses. CESL will oversee the project to ensure seamless deployment as part of its programme management agreement with TML.

With inputs from PTI