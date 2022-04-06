Tata Motors trademarks ‘Sliq’, prospective upcoming EV name?

Planning on planting a firm foot in the electric vehicle market, Tata Motors is keen on bringing in better EVs for the Indian market. The homegrown automaker recently unveiled the Tata Curvv, a new concept EV pointing toward the next generation of cars to be produced in the light of the increasing competition.

Before the unveiling, the automaker had got the trademark for the name Curvv along with the name Sliq, which can be one of the upcoming EVs from the carmaker. The new electric vehicle models by Tata Motors will probably be leaving behind the platforms used in older models like Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, namely the ALFA and OMEGA platforms. Based on the recent teaser, the cars might feature a new design language symbolising the new approach of the automaker.

The new Curvv has body panels with a much sharper and sleeker design. The new design appeals to the consumers with a more futuristic look. The new design features a thin LED DRL strip across the front end of the car. It also gets a triangle-shaped space for the headlights. However, it remains to be seen which of these design details will make it to the production line.

The updates in the upcoming models will not be limited to the body design and exteriors of the car. The new models are expected to have a powertrain and battery pack supporting a longer range compared to the ongoing cars like Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In addition, to attract consumers, it might also get new features like autonomous driving along with other things.

Tata Motors is leading the Indian electric car market with its ongoing models in the present market condition. The Nexon EV holds a major market share of more than 60 per cent. However, it remains to be seen how Curvv and Sliq will shape the future will for them, considering the increasing competition in the form of upcoming new models from Mahindra, Hyundai, MG motors and other automakers.

