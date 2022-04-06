Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene buys Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition, watch video

Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene has bought Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition, which starts at Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV is currently the best selling electric vehicle in India and starts at Rs 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard version.

Dr Nene has likely purchased the top-end Dark Edition, which is priced at Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom). In the video, which Dr Nene shared, we can see the new Nexon EV and someone from Tata Motors explaining its features.

Dr Nene shared his thoughts on his new electric car through twitter, “Just took our delivery of the first of many EV’s, right here in India. Am so impressed with the car, the charging infrastructure, and the ride. The user experience is amazing and complete with the latest apps and tracking and comes with a home. #gogreen #india #savetheplanet.”

Dr Nene is an automotive enthusiast and earlier, he was spotted with an Audi e-Tron SUV and once also posted a picture of himself with a Tesla Model S. Not only this, he has also driven a Mercedes-AMG at speeds of 300 km/h on the NATRAX track in Madhya Pradesh. Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene's wife, owns a Mercedes-Maybach S560, a vehicle she bought in 2018.

Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. In addition, the XZ+ and the XZ+ Lux variants are also offered in Dark Editions. Tata is also working on a long-range version of the Nexon EV, which has been spotted in road testing numerous times and is expected to go on sale soon.

As of now, Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2-kWh battery pack that drives the front wheels with an electric motor that produces 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. Tata Motors claims a range of 312 km for the Nexon EV but in real life, the EV gives a range of 200 km.

