Tata Motors has launched the Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 17.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the XZ+ Lux Prime Jet variant. The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition will be available in two more variants namely XZ+ Lux MAX Jet and XZ+ Lux MAX Jet AC FC WMU, priced at Rs 19.54 lakh and Rs 20.04 lakh respectively (both ex-showroom). The launch of the Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition comes days after Tata Motors launched the new Tata Safari Jet Edition, Tata Harrier Jet Edition and Tata Nexon Jet Edition in India with upgraded features and prices for Indian consumers.

Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition

Like the Safari, Nexon and Harrier, the Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition draws inspiration from 'Business Jets’, with luxurious interiors for a unique appeal. Moreover, the brand new Jet Edition will be available with a unique colour scheme - Starlight - a dual-tone combination of bronze body and a platinum silver roof. It also gets Jet black alloy wheels and silver skid plates at the front and rear.

Furthermore, the interior gets dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black, with the exclusivity of Jet Edition,. The techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad is the centre of attraction on the instrument panel along with the bronze accents on doors and floor consoles, Jet embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread. The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition will continue to get same mechanicals and battery capacity as the XZ+ trims of regular EV models they are based on.

Tata Motors’ premium and flagship SUVs– the Harrier and Safari, respectively will now sport an enhanced appeal with a dual-tone colour. Both cars will now be equipped with advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert, and After Impact Braking. Additionally, it includes a C-type USB charger in all rows for both cars, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats (only in the Safari), Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic, along with all 4 disc brakes (new to the Harrier).

They will also include a Wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Air purifier and a Wireless charger. The interiors are further elevated with the addition of elements such as the Tri-Arrow perforated Oyster White – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats, various exquisite Bronze inserts and an upmarket appeal.

The Tata Nexon Jet Edition will also include a wireless charger in addition to all the features of the Jet range mixed with the comforts of the top-tier model, such as ventilated seats, an electric sunroof with tilt functionality, and an air purifier with an AQI display, among others.